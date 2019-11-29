Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

Another round of winter weather will hit New Mexico Friday. Heavy snow will stay to the higher elevations of southwestern New Mexico and the northern mountains, while staying as rain in the valleys.

Up to and over a foot of snow will be possible with this next storm system across the northern mountains and southwest. Rain will fall across the lower elevations. This storm system will also bring very strong winds behind a cold front as it swings across the state. Gusts up to 45 mph possible in the metro by noon tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night that could create some slick spots on wet roadways. Gusty winds will stick around eastern New Mexico Saturday as sunny skies return to the state.