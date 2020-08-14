Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

Record and near record heat returns again Friday, with isolated storms across the east and high terrain.

High pressure will move over Arizona by this weekend, as rain chances dwindle again Friday with the exception of the mountains and the eastern plains. A couple backdoor fronts this weekend will help to replenish some low level moisture across the east, keeping better rain chances around into next week, especially across the northern mountains and the central mountain chain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler into next week as well.