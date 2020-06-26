Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

Another chance for afternoon storms is possible east of the central mountain chain Friday afternoon, with a threat for severe weather northeast. Fire weather returns to parts of the state.
Afternoon storm chances will continue to be possible across eastern New Mexico through this weekend. Dry storms, bringing strong downburst winds, will be possible across the west especially on Saturday. With the drier air moving in, the fire danger will become elevated to critical once again across western New Mexico Friday through early next week.