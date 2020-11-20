Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

Cooler weather, rain and mountain snow chances will move into New Mexico this weekend.

It was a record-shattering warm day across most of New Mexico this afternoon, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Roswell. Moisture will be on the increase overnight, increasing cloud cover Friday across the state. This will keep temperatures cooler.

A storm system will dive south into northern New Mexico on Saturday, bringing a Pacific and backdoor cold front into the state. Rain and snow above 10,000′ will be possible through southern Colorado and northern New Mexico through the day on Saturday. Another backdoor cold front will bring in even cooler temperatures on Sunday, spilling into the Rio Grande Valley as well and bringing a gusty canyon wind. This front will also keep a chance for isolated showers in the eastern half of the state.

Cooler and cloudier weather will stick with us to start next week, along with isolated rain chances on Monday. Drier and more seasonal weather returns the middle of the week.