Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system passing north of New Mexico Saturday will bring strong winds to parts of the state.

Mid to high-level clouds will stick around overnight and Friday across New Mexico. A cold front will move through eastern New Mexico overnight, dropping afternoon highs about 5-15° cooler than what we saw today. Lower cloud cover will also develop behind the cold front, with an isolated rain chance along the Texas state line.

Sunny skies will return to the state on Saturday as a storm system passes to our north. This will bring snow chances back to the San Juan Mountains, but the rest of us will remain dry. Strong winds will develop across New Mexico Saturday morning and through the afternoon, especially across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east-central New Mexico where 60 mph wind gusts will be possible. A High Wind Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. With the dry air that will be in place, fire danger will develop across parts of eastern New Mexico where a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect on Saturday too.

This storm system will also bring a cold front with it Saturday night, but it will only cool off temperatures a few degrees for Sunday as winds relax. Even warmer weather is on the way next week with near-record high temperatures returning by Wednesday.