Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

A strong cold front tonight will bring cooler temperatures to eastern New Mexico. A major pattern change on the way early next week that will bring freezing temperatures and rain, freezing rain and heavy snow to parts of the state.

The critical fire danger across northern and eastern New Mexico today will end after sunset. However, a strong backdoor cold front will be sliding down the eastern half of the state this evening through early Friday morning. Temperatures as much as 30°-40° cooler will be possible east of the central mountains tomorrow afternoon, but a quick warm up is on the way for Saturday.

A potentially significant storm system starts moving into the state Sunday, with another strong backdoor cold front across the east again. More arctic air will begin to overtake the state by Monday, bringing widespread freezing temperatures all the way down to southern New Mexico by Tuesday morning. An upper level storm system will move into the state by Sunday night, combined with an uptick in moisture, will finally bring precipitation chances back to the state.

Heavy snow looks very likely over the mountains in northern and central New Mexico, with some snow dropping down to lower elevations and valleys by Monday night. A mix of rain and snow will be possible in the Albuquerque metro Monday night and through Tuesday. Rain will be more likely during the day along and south of I-40, however there will be a threat for freezing rain and sleet across the southeastern quarter of the state. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts as this storm will bring travel impacts to the state starting Sunday night.