Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More smoke will settle into New Mexico overnight. Unhealthy air quality will be possible again tomorrow morning. Chance for storms in eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Dangerous air quality will be possible again Friday morning as more smoke will be moving into New Mexico and settling into the valley’s and lower elevation areas all across the western half of the state. Breezy winds will help mix out the smoke by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a cold front is bringing in additional moisture into the northeastern part of the state overnight. This will set the state for isolated afternoon showers and storms Friday across that part of the state. Isolated afternoon storms will be possible through the weekend, with another better chance early next week as another weak backdoor cold front moves in.

Searing heat is on the way to start next week too as high temperatures will climb 5°-15° above normal for this time of year. Many areas along and south of I-40, including the Four Corners will approach or exceed 100°.