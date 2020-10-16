Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cooler temperatures will stick around to finish out the week, but warmer weather returns this weekend as we continue to stay dry.

After Wednesday’s cold front, temperatures were as much as 35° colder this afternoon across eastern New Mexico. Some of that cooler air has spilled into the Rio Grande Valley this morning, but some of the coldest weather this season is expected to settle in overnight. Areas in northern New Mexico that haven’t seen their first freeze of the season yet will likely see it by Friday morning.

Temperatures across the state tomorrow will continue to hover closer to normal for this time of year, but much cooler than the warmth we’ve been used to. Warmer weather returns by this weekend as the dry weather will continue to stick around as well. Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon east of the central mountain chain, which will bring back the potential for critical fire danger.

Another cold front will move in Sunday night cooling us off again slightly into early next week, but we will still be dry and warmer than normal for the middle of October.