Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

Record and near record heat will continue into Saturday ahead of a cold front and strong winds Sunday.

Our stretch of warm weather continues across New Mexico as afternoon high temperatures will approach record and near record warmth. This warm weather will continue through Saturday ahead of a storm system that will pass both north and south of the state.

While any precipitation chances with this storm system will largely pass New Mexico, a cold front will sweep across New Mexico on Sunday. This will be accompanied with breezy to windy conditions. 35 mph wind gusts will be possible Sunday afternoon. There is a very small chance for isolated rain and very light snow across the northern mountains, but most areas, if not everyone, will remain dry as this storm system looks to remain dry. This dry and windy weather Sunday will also bring a fire danger to eastern New Mexico on Sunday.

Cooler weather is on the way next week with afternoon highs closer to normal for this time of year. Another warm up is in store the middle of next week, before another potential cold front moves in.