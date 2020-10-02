Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

It was one of the worst monsoon’s in history for some, as the chance for precipitation remains low heading into October.

The monsoon officially wrapped up yesterday, and this year was one of the driest and even the driest for parts of New Mexico. This trend of dry weather looks to continue for at least the next week across the state as a ridge of upper level high pressure will remain dominant. This will keep temperatures mostly above normal for this time of year, and lock the dry air in place. There will be another backdoor cold front Saturday night that will bring another canyon wind into the metro, but will drop temperatures as much as 10°-20° across northeastern New Mexico and 5°-15° through the Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures will quickly rebound again next week, back above normal again with sunny skies and dry conditions.