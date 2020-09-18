Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

Our quiet weather pattern continues with warm weather, sunshine and mostly dry conditions. An isolated rain chances returns to the northern and western mountains this weekend.

High pressure over the Four Corners continues its influence across New Mexico, keeping mostly dry and warm weather around. Haze and smoke has wrapped around this upper level high and moved back into the state today as well. This will continue through Friday, until the high pressure is nudged southeast across the state with an upper level trough over the Rockies this weekend. This trough will draw up some weak low level moisture from the south, and bring isolated rain chances to the northern and western mountains. Unfortunately, no major wetting rainfall is expected.

Rain chances will continue across northern New Mexico into early next week as temperatures will hover near and above normal for this time of year.