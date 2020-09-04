Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

Hot and dry weather continues through Labor Day, but another drastic change is in store early next week.

High pressure continues to bring back the heat across New Mexico with temperatures back above normal for everyone again today. A backdoor front across eastern New Mexico today will bring a gusty canyon wind into Santa Fe and Albuquerque tonight. 25 – 35 mph wind gusts possible before dying down by Friday morning. Temperatures will stay hot through Labor Day, as parts of the state could be looking at record high temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Watching a big change in the forecast early next week. A powerful storm system will bring cold, Canadian air into the central U.S., including New Mexico Tuesday into Wednesday. Still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, however it is looking likely that the front will bring windy conditions and much colder weather with it. There is also a possibility of the first snowfall of the season in the northern mountains.