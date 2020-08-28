Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast

More record heat is in store across parts of New Mexico Friday as high pressure moves into the southern part of the state. Isolated storm chances return in the afternoon.

High pressure will begin moving into southern New Mexico today. Record and near record high temperatures will be likely across parts of the state. Storms will develop across the high terrain again, but move to the north and east. A better chance for storms will move into northeastern New Mexico, aided by a backdoor cold front into Friday evening. This front will keep temperatures cooler into the weekend and into next week.

Daily afternoon and evening storm chances will continue through much of next week as a weak surge of monsoon moisture will move back into New Mexico, which will also help to keep temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.