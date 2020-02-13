Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather will return as we head into this weekend, with afternoon high temperatures on Sunday climbing as much as 5° to 15° above average for this time of year. Our active storm pattern continues next week.

Enjoy another beautiful weekend across New Mexico with mild weather and sunny skies in place. Winds will be breezy into eastern New Mexico.

A weak scraper system just north of the state will clip the northern mountains, which will bring a chance for snow to the northern part of the state early next week. It does not look like it will bring any major impacts, with just a dusting to a couple inches of snow possible through late Tuesday.

However, we will closely watch another storm system by the middle and end of next week that may once again bring back widespread rain and snow chances to the state.