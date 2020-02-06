Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Winds will stay breezy through Friday, but the winds are bringing in warmer weather through the weekend. Watching another storm system next week that will bring back widespread rain and snow chances.

Windy, but warmer weather will be moving in through the end of this week. The winds will finally die down this weekend as temperatures climb back above average, pushing 60° in the metro!

Another strong storm system still looks to move in early next week. Still watching the coverage and intensity of the precip that will move in, but a mix of rain and snow may be possible in the metro early Monday morning, switching to rain by the afternoon. Otherwise snow will stay to the higher elevations as this next storm will not bring the cold air like we saw with the last one.

Another storm will move in later next week, but too far out for any details right now.