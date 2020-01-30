Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A weak cold front will drop south through New Mexico tonight, bringing a chance for snow to the central mountain chain. Temperatures will remain seasonal into Friday, before a big warm up will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will climb as much as 5° to 15° from today through Sunday ahead of our next storm system that will move in early next week. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon through the weekend, but the strongest of the winds will develop Monday afternoon with wind gusts as high as 50-55 mph. A strong cold front will swing across the state with this next storm system, dropping afternoon highs by Tuesday as much as 20° for many. The biggest question will be the precipitation chances with this storm, but it will bring scattered rain and snow chances to parts of the state Monday through Wednesday.