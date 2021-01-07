Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather to finish out the week, but a winter storm will impact parts of New Mexico this weekend.

Temperatures will continue to hover above average for this time of year on Friday as cloud cover will move across the state. However, a winter storm will begin to move into New Mexico on Saturday, first across the northern part of the state, then bring the potential for heavy snow across eastern New Mexico Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

There are still some uncertainties in the forecast with the track of this weekend’s storm system, but forecast models are getting a better handle on it. It is appearing more likely that many areas along and east of the central mountain chain will see snowfall this weekend, with pockets of heavy snow upwards of 6″. East facing slopes will be the focus for some of the heaviest snowfall too as upslope flow will aid in heavy snow development.

Keep an eye on the forecast as this will likely affect travel for many areas in eastern and northern New Mexico by Sunday morning.