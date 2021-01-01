Quiet and warmer weather into the New Year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quiet and warmer weather will return for the beginning of the New Year.

New Mexico sits between two areas of upper low pressure this evening. One bringing a major winter storm to parts of Texas, the other bringing a mix of light rain and snow to parts of Arizona. The storm system over Arizona will slide south of New Mexico by New Year’s Day, bringing a small chance for light snow over the high terrain of western New Mexico near the Continental Divide. Temperatures tonight across the state are expected to remain very cold.

High temperatures for the first day of the New Year will hover around average as more sunshine will return across the western half of the state by the afternoon, while eastern New Mexico will hang onto some cloud cover. Dry, westerly upper level winds return for the weekend and usher in drier and warmer weather into early next week.

Read Next: