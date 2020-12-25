Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Cloudier and cool for Christmas with warmer weather on the way this weekend. Our next winter storm system moves in early next week.

Cloud cover will continue to increase across the state through the overnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies across New Mexico for Christmas. There is a chance for a few sprinkles and flurries across parts of southwestern and south-central new Mexico Christmas Day, as afternoon high temperatures hover around average for this time of year.

Warmer weather moves in this weekend with sunny skies. Winds will be breezy to windy at times across the eastern half of the state in the afternoon. Our next storm system approaches New Mexico by Sunday night. Still some uncertainty in the track of the storm system as the speed will play a key role in the amount of rain and snow that falls across the state. However, it appears likely that mountain snow and lower elevation rain and snow chances will return to the state starting Monday through Tuesday.