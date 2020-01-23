Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather will keep moving in through the weekend, but another storm system is on the horizon early next week that will bring rain and snow chances back to parts of New Mexico.

Afternoon high temperatures will gradually climb into this weekend, with highs warming into the mid 50s around Albuquerque. Breezier conditions will return on Saturday, but skies will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Another storm system will begin to move into southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico Sunday night. Rain and snow chances look to stay mainly north of I-40 as of right now, with snow staying to the higher terrain and rain in the lower elevations. It will also bring a cold front across the state which will increase winds for Monday afternoon.