Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Snow chances return to the northern mountains starting tonight, with dry and breezy conditions elsewhere.

Cloud cover has moved into New Mexico through the day, ahead of a weak storm system that will pass through Colorado Friday. This storm system will bring snow chances back to the northern mountains and southern Colorado starting tonight and through Friday. A dusting to a couple inches of snow will be possible across the higher terrain, with the mountains around Chama expecting to see the most snowfall in New Mexico. Higher amounts are expected in the San Juan Mountains.

Winds will pick up Friday morning and through the afternoon across New Mexico wind wind gusts over 30 mph likely for southern and eastern parts of the state. Combined with dry air, this will lead to an elevated fire danger for these areas in New Mexico. Temperatures will be cooler across the western half of the state on Friday, while a backdoor cold front will cool off the eastern half of the state for Friday and Saturday.

Warmer and drier weather returns on Sunday as a warming trend continues into early next week.