Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow chances continue through Friday, with heavy snow likely in the northern mountains.

Snow and rain will make it was east across New Mexico this evening, bringing another chance for rain to the metro and snow to the higher elevations. The biggest travel impacts tonight into Friday will be in the northern mountains, the East Mountains and the high terrain of western New Mexico where snow and wet roads could result in slippery spots by Friday morning.

We will see a bit of break Friday afternoon across New Mexico with a few isolated rain showers possible, but the best chance for moisture will be across the northern mountains in the form of snow. Another storm system will move into New Mexico on Saturday and will once again bring a chance for moderate to heavy snowfall across the mountains of northern New Mexico, while leaving the rest of the state cold and windy.

Temperatures will stay very cold through the weekend before starting to rebound into Monday ahead of another storm system to our north that will mainly bring cooler and breezier weather back to the state.