Friday will begin to warm things up

Weather Video Forecast

Warmer weather into the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another frigid night in store, but warmer weather on the way into the weekend.

With clear skies, calm winds, and already cold air in place, another frigid night is on the way across New Mexico. Temperatures will once again be falling well below freezing across the entire state. However, warmer weather will be moving in statewide for Friday as afternoon high temperatures climb back closer to the average for this time of year.

Temperatures continue their warming trend into the weekend, eventually plateauing above average through the first half of next week as we remain quiet and dry. Still a lot of uncertainty with a potential storm system by the end of next week, but a chance for precipitation may return to the state starting a week from today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery