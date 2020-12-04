Friday will begin to warm things up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another frigid night in store, but warmer weather on the way into the weekend.

With clear skies, calm winds, and already cold air in place, another frigid night is on the way across New Mexico. Temperatures will once again be falling well below freezing across the entire state. However, warmer weather will be moving in statewide for Friday as afternoon high temperatures climb back closer to the average for this time of year.

Temperatures continue their warming trend into the weekend, eventually plateauing above average through the first half of next week as we remain quiet and dry. Still a lot of uncertainty with a potential storm system by the end of next week, but a chance for precipitation may return to the state starting a week from today.