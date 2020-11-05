Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Two storm systems move in this weekend bringing rain, snow and wind to parts of New Mexico through early next week.

Warm weather will continue Friday across New Mexico, but an increase in moisture ahead of this weekend’s storms will bring an increase in cloud cover across New Mexico by the afternoon. The first of two storm systems will move into western New Mexico by early Saturday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will spread into central and northern New Mexico by Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will be possible across mountain peaks in northern New Mexico and especially the San Juan Mountains in Colorado. Strong winds will develop Saturday afternoon across all of the state with wind gusts over 50 mph possible. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico Saturday night, but most of the precipitation with this first storm will end by late Sunday morning.

Most of Sunday will be a break between the two storm systems, however breezy conditions will be sticking around. The second storm will begin to move into the Four Corners by late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This second storm will bring much colder temperatures with it, dropping snow levels to valley floors across western and northern New Mexico through Monday afternoon. A mix of rain and snow will be possible in the Albuquerque metro on Monday as well.

No major travel impacts are expected from this storm, however the San Juan and Tusas Mountains could pick up as much as two feet of snow, while mountain peaks and west facing slopes through the rest of northern New Mexico could see around half a foot of snow. Some slippery roads and blowing snow will be possible in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico though Monday.

Drier weather returns Tuesday as temperatures will be staying cool. Another storm system moves in on Thursday, but only looks to be breezy and keep temperatures cool.