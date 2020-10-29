Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Quiet and warmer weather is returning to New Mexico after the historic winter storm.

The last of a record breaking winter storm come to an end last night across eastern New Mexico. Warmer weather returned this afternoon as sunny skies melted a lot of the snow from the storm. We will be on a gradual warming trend now through Halloween as temperatures climb back closer to and above normal again for this time of year.

A cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Saturday night and into Sunday, dropping temperatures about 10° for the afternoon. After that, they will be quick to rebound again, looking at warmer weather returning through most of next week.