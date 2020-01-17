Winter storm passes through New Mexico Thursday evening

Snow will continue around Albuquerque through this evening, tapering off around midnight. This winter storm will die down across most of the state by Friday morning, with snow showers sticking around the northern mountains tomorrow.

Roads will continue to be wet around the metro for the Friday morning commute, but the wintry precip will have ended and temperatures will be above freezing. Skies will clear through the afternoon tomorrow.

Snow ends for Santa Fe by Friday morning, but a light, passing snow shower will be possible. Snow will continue for the higher elevations of the northern mountains until Friday evening.

Winds will pick up across the northern half of the state, especially the east mountains where wind gusts will be as high as 65 mph Friday afternoon. Winds relax this weekend as temperatures stay mild into next week, but another storm system will be on the way by Tuesday.