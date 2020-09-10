Warmer weather returning into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After another record cold day today across New Mexico, warmer weather will be returning into the weekend.

It still felt and looked more like winter across most of New Mexico today as the cold air continued its grip on the state. However, a lot of the rain and mountain snow has come to and end. It will be another chilly night across the state, but warmer than the last couple of nights. Freezing fog will be possible by Friday morning on the east slopes of the central mountain chain.

Drier air from the northwest will be moving into the state Friday, bringing back more sunshine and warmer weather across the state. Temperatures keep climbing into the middle of next week as high pressure builds back in keeping sunny and mild weather around.