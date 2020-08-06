Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Monsoon moisture will keep scattered storm chances around into Friday, especially south of I-40.

High pressure over west Texas continues to bring in monsoon moisture out of Mexico into New Mexico today, helping to spark showers and thunderstorms, especially south of I-40. The aforementioned high pressure will continue to move to the east into Friday, pumping slightly better moisture into southern New Mexico.

Saturday will see a better chance for isolated showers and storms in central and northern New Mexico, but it will remain very hit or miss and still hot across the state. Drier weather will continue to move into the state heading into next week, limiting the flow of monsoon moisture and keeping temperatures more summer-like across New Mexico.