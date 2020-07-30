Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Backdoor front tonight brings back rain chances

A backdoor front tonight will reintroduce rain chances across New Mexico through the weekend.

Temperatures have soared to well above normal for this time of year across New Mexico, with many areas in southern parts of the state breaking over 100°. Dry air continues to stream in from the northwest thanks to high pressure over Arizona. A backdoor cold front will slide across the state tonight, bringing in a surge of moisture and a gusty canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley.

The moisture from tonight’s backdoor front will help in thunderstorm chances in the afternoon Friday through early next week, especially east of the central mountain chain. High pressure does start to build back in next week, keeping the warmer and drier weather around.

