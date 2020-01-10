Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Snow is moving into western and northern New Mexico this evening. That will spread eastward overnight. A chance for snow possible in the metro overnight too. Much colder weather settles in as snow tapers off Friday.

This winter weather event will not have a big impact on the state. Slick travel will be possible thanks to snow and windy conditions along the Continental Divide. Only expecting a few inches of snow across the higher terrain of western and northern New Mexico. A dusting of snow possible in Albuquerque.

Bitter cold and wind chills will move in Friday and especially Saturday morning. Sunshine will return this weekend too as temperatures start climbing again next week.