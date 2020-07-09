News Alert
Heat Advisory Issued: New Mexico to see 100-degree temps through weekend. See maps/forecasts
Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide update on New Mexico COVID-19 response

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Heat Advisories are in effect across much of New Mexico

A major heat wave has settled into New Mexico. Record and near record high temperatures will continue to be possible through the weekend.

Heat Advisories are in effect across parts of southern and eastern New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley up through Albuquerque through Friday and Saturday. Expect this advisory to be continue through the weekend as the dangerous heat will continue. Triple-digit temperatures will be common, with the hottest temperatures expected Friday and Saturday across the state.

A little bit of moisture will creep into southwest New Mexico and into the northeastern part of the state by Sunday. This will bring an isolated chance for thunderstorms, but with the heat and dry air in place, these storms are expected to remain dry.

The heat slowly tapers off into the end of next week, but temperatures will continue to remain above normal for this time of year.

