Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Monsoon moisture continues to move into the state, with a better chance for thunderstorms Friday and into the Fourth of July weekend.

Isolated storms have popped up across New Mexico this afternoon as monsoonal moisture pushes northward. A few rumbles of thunder, rain and gusty winds will be possible through late tonight. High pressure moves west over New Mexico Friday, increasing the rain and thunderstorm coverage across the state in the afternoon, especially across the central and eastern parts of the state.

As high pressure moves into Arizona through the weekend, we will see a better chance for storms in central and eastern New Mexico still, but dry air will be moving into northwestern New Mexico. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday across the northeastern part of the state.

High pressure starts building back into New Mexico Monday, cutting back rain chances through early next week. That high will keep dry air in place through the rest of next week, and much warmer weather too.