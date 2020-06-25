Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

More isolated storms have develop across the high terrain of central and northern New Mexico. Isolated storm chances continue in the east through the weekend as the fire danger returns.

There is a chance for strong thunderstorms through the rest of this evening across northeastern New Mexico as storms are developing across the high terrain of central and northern parts of the state. These storms will start to die down after sunset. A chance for dry downbursts is possible in the Rio Grande Valley.

Afternoon storm chances will continue to be possible across eastern New Mexico through this weekend. Dry storms, bringing strong downburst winds, will be possible across the west especially on Saturday. With the drier air moving in, the fire danger will become elevated to critical once again across western New Mexico Friday through early next week.