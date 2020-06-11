Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Another early taste of the monsoon returned today across southern New Mexico. Rain and storm chances expand northward Friday, with afternoon storm chances staying around through the weekend.

Scattered storms have developed south of I-40 this afternoon. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in south-central New Mexico through late this evening. Gusty winds and lightning is the biggest hazard from these storms. A few will provide localized, heavy rainfall.

Better moisture is transported northward across the state Friday thanks to southerly winds and outflow from today’s storms. This will bring scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances across much of the state Friday. Again, an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm may be possible, capable of localized heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

This pattern continues through Saturday, when the best rain chances shift along and west of the continental divide, and then again on Sunday when that shifts east of the continental divide. Drier air does begin to move back into the state Sunday, which begins to limit rain chances especially by the start to next week. Temperatures will be climbing even higher with that drier air moving in.