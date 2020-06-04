Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Friday will be even hotter with more record and near record high temperatures. Thunderstorm chances develop west and north Friday into Saturday.

A few isolated showers have developed this afternoon across central and eastern New Mexico. A strong to severe storm may be possible this evening along the Texas state line. We are looking at record to near record heat across much of the state today, and even hotter temperatures are on the way for Friday afternoon. A Heat Advisory will go in effect for parts of southern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

An upper level low approaches New Mexico by Friday afternoon. This will bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances back across western New Mexico. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm will be possible Friday evening across the Four Corners region. Rain and storm chances will move into the northern mountains and Rio Grande Valley through early Saturday morning and into the early afternoon.

Drier and cooler weather is on the way for early next week, but the heat returns by the end of the week.