Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers and storms have developed again today across the high terrain of New Mexico. Rinse and repeat pattern into this weekend, before an early monsoon-like weather pattern looks likely next week.

Showers and storms have once again popped off across the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico this afternoon. With dry air at the surface, a lot of the rain is evaporating before reaching the ground. Virga will bring wind gusts up to 50 mph in isolated locations through tonight.

We will continue to see these scattered, high terrain showers through the weekend, as the temperatures continue to hover above normal for this time of year. High pressure will move east across New Mexico this weekend, bringing in better moisture from the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. This will keep rain and thunderstorm chances around with this early season monsoon-like weather pattern. With the higher moisture, more will have a better chance at accumulating rainfall.