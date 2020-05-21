Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A cold front Wednesday has left temperatures closer to average today across New Mexico. Warmer weather returns by Friday, as we finally see chances for rain back in the forecast early next week.

Wednesday’s cold front brought areas of freezing temperatures to western and northern New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning. Temperatures today have been kept closer to average for today for many. Another cool night is on the way, but hotter temperatures quickly return Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will begin to move into northern New Mexico on Sunday, pushing southward and clearing the state into early Monday. This cold front will bring low level moisture in behind it, also bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for rain will be Monday and Tuesday east of the central mountain chain, however a couple isolated showers will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rain chances may even continue into the end of next week.