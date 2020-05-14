Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Hot and dry weather continues. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across northeastern and east-central New Mexico through the weekend.

A cold front is sitting across far northeastern New Mexico this evening, and will slowly drop southward into Friday evening. This front will be the focal point for isolated thunderstorms across the northeastern part of the state tomorrow. A strong storm will be possible.

That cold front continues to push south into the weekend, bringing a gusty east canyon wind into the metro, and an uptick in moisture briefly into the Rio Grande Valley early Sunday morning. Isolated rain chances will continue to be possible across the northeast through the weekend.

Watching the potential for another small chance for rain, especially across eastern New Mexico, by the middle of next week.