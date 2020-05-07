Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

The heat is back on across the state with record and near record high temperatures being broken across southern New Mexico. This is also coming with a critical fire danger with the winds and dry air in place. Cooler weather for Friday, and still watching a chance for rain late Sunday into Monday.

Hot temperatures have returned to New Mexico today, especially across the southern and eastern part of the state where record high temperatures are being broken. Winds are gusting up to 50 mph across parts of the state too, combined with very low relative humidity values is creating a critical fire danger across the entire state.

A strong cold front will dive south across New Mexico tonight, bringing with it strong wind gusts and much cooler temperatures for Friday. Temperatures warm again this weekend ahead of a chance for rain and thunderstorms that will move in late Mother’s Day into Monday of next week.