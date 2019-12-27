Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Widespread rain and snow will move into the state overnight. Travel will become difficult across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Snow flurries likely in the metro by Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect at midnight tonight. Some areas will pick up around a foot of snow, with other areas under warnings and advisories as much as a couple inches. Rain will switch to light snow chances in Albuquerque late Friday night.

Snow and rain will taper off through the day Saturday, but much colder weather will settle in the rest of the weekend and into the new year.