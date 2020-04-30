Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Record heat is back today across New Mexico, with even hotter temperatures in store for Friday. The heat continues into next week.

The heat has returned to New Mexico today with many locations looking at record highs this afternoon. However, clouds are moving in from the west this afternoon which will keep temperatures from skyrocketing any more. A few virga showers will be possible mainly across western New Mexico into this evening. Sporadic and gusty winds will be a result of these.

Record high temperatures will fall all across the state Friday, as parts of southeastern New Mexico will soar into the triple-digits, including the 90s around Albuquerque. These kind of temperatures will continue through the weekend and into early next week. A cool front will move in on Tuesday, but temperatures will continue to stay well-above average.