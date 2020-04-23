Wind advisories in effect across parts of New Mexico Thursday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezy to windy weather will continue into Friday, but with cooler temperatures across eastern New Mexico into the first half of the weekend. Our warmest weather of the year, including the potential for record high temperatures, will move in starting Sunday.

Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings are in effect across parts of New Mexico through this evening. However, breezy to windy conditions will return again Friday afternoon, with an elevated fire danger across all of southern New Mexico. A weak cold front will keep temperatures 5°-15° cooler across eastern New Mexico for Saturday.

The warmest weather of the year is still on track to move in by Sunday. We will climb into the mid-80s in Albuquerque. Even warmer weather will continue through next week, with a couple of days flirting with record high temperatures across the state.