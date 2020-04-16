Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A cold front will cool off temperatures tonight and tomorrow across eastern New Mexico. Temperatures across western New Mexico will stay steady. A couple weak and quick moving storm systems will keep windy conditions in place this weekend and precipitation chances to northern New Mexico.

A potent cold front will drop south across eastern New Mexico tonight. This will bring windy conditions, especially across the northeastern part of the state. Temperatures will be kept cooler across the east tonight and Friday, but little to no cold air will make it past the central mountain chain.

A couple weak, fast moving storm system will pass through northern New Mexico this weekend. Each one will keep windy to breezy conditions across the state, and a chance for light, spotty rain and high terrain snow to far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Warmer weather will continue next week, with a chance for rain north of I-40 on Tuesday. Some of the warmest weather this year is likely by next Thursday here in Albuquerque.