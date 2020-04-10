Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Chances for thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico Friday. Temperatures stay mild through the weekend, but a strong storm system will impact the state early next week bringing much colder temperatures and chances for accumulating snowfall across parts of the state.

Temperatures continue to hover above average for this time of year on Friday, but a dry line will spark isolated thunderstorms across eastern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the biggest concerns.

We will continue to stay mild and breezy to windy through the weekend. A strong storm system will move in early next week that will bring in much colder weather across the state. Widespread freezing temperatures will be possible Monday and Tuesday night. A chance for accumulating snow will even be possible across the northern mountains and the eastern plains.