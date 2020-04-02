Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A cold front will dive south across eastern New Mexico early Friday morning, dropping temperatures sharply across the east. Springtime winds continue this weekend as temperatures stay 5°-15° above average.

Strong winds today will die down tonight. A backdoor cold front will be pushing south across eastern New Mexico by early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 15°-25° behind the cold front. It will also bring a gusty canyon gap wind into Albuquerque and Santa Fe Friday night. Cloud cover is expected to develop by Saturday morning across much of eastern New Mexico, along with precipitation chances along east slopes.

Temperatures rebound for everybody through the weekend, but the springtime wind machine will continue. Elevated to critical fire danger will return to northeastern New Mexico Sunday and Monday. However changes are on the way late next week that will bring cooler temperatures and chances for precipitation across the state.