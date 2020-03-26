Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A cold front will sweep across New Mexico tonight, bring cooler temperatures into the weekend. The wind will be sticking around into Friday, but relaxing slightly into the weekend.

Strong winds will continue this evening across much of New Mexico. A cold front will sweep across the state overnight. Breezy to windy conditions will still follow behind it as it brings in much cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday. Strong winds will continue in eastern New Mexico where a critical fire danger will continue.

Occasionally breezy winds will continue into the weekend as temperatures stay chilly into Saturday. Temperatures climb Sunday and into the middle of next week.