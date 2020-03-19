Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Strong winds today will die down this evening. However, a cold front tonight will bring widespread freezing temperatures by Friday morning.

Areas under High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories today will see those expire by 7 pm. Winds will die down across New Mexico by this evening. A backdoor cold front will be diving south across the eastern part of the state this evening, bringing in freezing temperatures to parts of New Mexico by Friday morning.

Winds will stay breezy in the afternoon through Saturday across New Mexico as temperatures climb. Sunday will see a break in the winds before the return through the first half of next week. Temperatures keep climbing through next Wednesday too, hopefully seeing the first 70° day of the year in Albuquerque.