Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain is starting to move into southern New Mexico this afternoon ahead of the upper level low that will move onshore over the southwest tonight. This will spread showers and storms across the state by tomorrow morning, bringing heavy snow to the northern mountains and a chance of severe weather across the southeast.

As an upper level low begins to move onshore over southern California and eventually into the desert southwest tonight, rain and thunderstorms will increase across southern and western New Mexico early Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be likely. Rain will switch over to heavy snow across the northern mountains, above 8,500′-9,000′.

A backdoor cold front will move into northeastern New Mexico Friday, bringing snow chances along the New Mexico/Colorado state line. This front will also bring a chance for strong to severe storms along and south of I-40 in eastern New Mexico. Isolated severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, especially in far southeastern New Mexico. Storms will be capable of large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado.

Mountain snow will continue into Saturday, as most of the rain will end by Friday night. Warmer weather will return by Sunday as highs approach 70° in the metro by the middle of next week, before cooler weather and another chance for rain returns Thursday.