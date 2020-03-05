Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures stay very mild into the weekend, despite a weak cold front across eastern New Mexico today that will cool those areas off by only a couple degrees before warming again Saturday. A chance for rain returns to the forecast Sunday.

Thanks to a cold front, temperatures Friday will be a few degrees cooler across central and eastern New Mexico. With the return of south-southwesterly winds on Saturday, temperatures will climb all across the state to well-above-average for this time of year, likely seeing the warmest weather so far this year here in Albuquerque.

A chance for scattered showers and high-elevation snow will move in late Saturday through Sunday, as a weak upper-level disturbance crosses the state. This storm will not produce heavy rainfall or snowfall but will keep light showers through the day and light mountain snow.

Quiet, dry, and mild weather returns early next week, but yet another storm system will move in the middle of next week, bringing a chance for rain and mountain snow back to the state Wednesday and Thursday.