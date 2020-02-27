Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather has returned to New Mexico today with temperatures climbing back to normal for this time of year. We continue to warm into the weekend, before a storm system will affect parts of the state early next week.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into Friday and Saturday, with Saturday afternoon being the warmest day for almost everyone. Breezy winds will develop this weekend though along the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico. Temperatures Sunday will be a degree or two cooler thanks to more cloud cover.

Another storm system will begin to move into the state late Sunday into Monday. Starting with rain and snow chances into far northwestern New Mexico on Sunday, and spreading eastward into Monday. Right now, rain and snow chances will be somewhat isolated with snow staying above ~8,000 feet. However by Tuesday morning, that level may drop down to ~5,500 feet, bringing a chance for snow flurries to the metro.

Warmer weather returns into the end of next week.